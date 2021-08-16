Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $15.52 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 596,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $8,506,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.12. 15,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

