Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 106,960 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.80% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $31,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,187,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 163,676 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.79 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

