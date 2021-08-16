Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.