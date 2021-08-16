Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

NYSE:EMR opened at $103.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.