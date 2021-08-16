Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.12.

ENB stock opened at C$49.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.30. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market cap of C$99.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

