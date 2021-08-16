Enerflex Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Enerflex stock opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.98. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

