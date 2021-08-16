EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENLC. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.47.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,335 shares of company stock worth $145,500. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.