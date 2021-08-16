Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ESVIF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 3,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

ESVIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

