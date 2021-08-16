Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 153,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 413,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 116,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

