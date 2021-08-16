EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.