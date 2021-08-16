Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BioNTech SE’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.33.

BioNTech stock opened at $377.32 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.