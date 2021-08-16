Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

EQD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.