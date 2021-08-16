ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 101.0% in July

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYP opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

