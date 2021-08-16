Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,837 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Euronet Worldwide worth $42,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EEFT stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.