Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,460. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.80.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

