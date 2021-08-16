Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 1,671 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

