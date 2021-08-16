Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 310 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.24. 120,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

