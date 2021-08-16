Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.2% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 140,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,064,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.81. The company had a trading volume of 77,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

