Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 301,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

