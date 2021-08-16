Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $87.66 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $87,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 159,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.