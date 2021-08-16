Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.94 ($37.58).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.58 ($34.80) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.75.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

