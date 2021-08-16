Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

EVTCY stock remained flat at $$94.20 on Monday. Evotec has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

