Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $$33.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

