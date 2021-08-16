Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$47.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIFZF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of Exchange Income stock remained flat at $$33.64 during trading hours on Monday. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.