Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Exponent posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,948 shares of company stock worth $2,474,034. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.22. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.53. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.