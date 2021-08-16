Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $188.00 at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.69.

NYSE:EXR opened at $175.68 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

