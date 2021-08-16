Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.56.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.50. 133,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,104. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

