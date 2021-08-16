Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

