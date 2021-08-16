Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $363.18 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

