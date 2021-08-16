FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0041

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1.52 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001968 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 232.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006328 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00072597 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.