Fantom Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $164.71 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00061747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.93 or 0.00907299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00046572 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

