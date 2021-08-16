FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys $517,880.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $517,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

NYSE:FST opened at $11.95 on Monday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

