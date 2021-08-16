FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in July

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FDDMF stock remained flat at $$13.75 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75. FDM Group has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

