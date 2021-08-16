Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $740,111,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

