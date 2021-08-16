Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,749,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,193,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $122.89 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55.

