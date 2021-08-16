Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 3,763 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.52. 150,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.