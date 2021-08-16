Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 878,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $56,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

JKE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.81. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

