Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

