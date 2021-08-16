Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,525,684. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

