Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 45,921 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.47. 4,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,411. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.