Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. 24,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,128. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

