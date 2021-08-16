Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

