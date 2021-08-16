Financial Contrast: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) versus Its Rivals

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP) is one of 870 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ocuphire Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma N/A -$24.62 million -0.86 Ocuphire Pharma Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.29

Ocuphire Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma. Ocuphire Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ocuphire Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ocuphire Pharma Competitors 4904 18292 39936 773 2.57

Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 378.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.26%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma N/A -4,557.73% -243.33% Ocuphire Pharma Competitors -3,603.04% -118.70% -27.20%

Summary

Ocuphire Pharma rivals beat Ocuphire Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

