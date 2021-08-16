Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 2,929 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.38. 15,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

