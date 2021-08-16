Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

