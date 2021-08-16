Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
