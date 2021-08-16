First Advantage (NYSE:FA) PT Raised to $26.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FA. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.