First Advantage (NYSE:FA) PT Raised to $26.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FA. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

