First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,486. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.