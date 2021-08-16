First American Trust FSB Sells 2,406 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

