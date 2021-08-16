First American Trust FSB Sells 9,468 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

