First American Trust FSB Trims Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

